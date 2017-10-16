Ntilikina (knee) remained limited at Monday's practice, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

The rookie was able to participate in parts of Monday's session, but he was held out of full-contact scrimmaging, which doesn't exactly bode well with the team's regular season opener fast approaching. The Knicks are yet to comment on Ntilikina's status for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder, but he should be considered firmly questionable until further notice.