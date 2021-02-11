site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Remains out Friday
Ntilikina (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Friday against the Wizards.
Ntilikina will be sidelined for a second straight game due to the league's health and safety protocols. It's not yet clear when he could return, but his absence shouldn't impact the Knicks' rotation.
