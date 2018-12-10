Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Resurfaces in rotation
Ntilikina posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and an assist before fouling out in 20 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 119-107 loss to the Hornets.
After failing to leave the bench in coach's decision over the Knicks' first three games of December, Ntilikina has now logged double-digit minutes in back-to-back games. Ntilikina strengthened his case for sticking in the rotation with the unusually hot shooting night from the field, though reaching 20 minutes on a nightly basis could prove to be a challenge. It's worth noting that emerging rookie Allonzo Trier (hamstring) was sidelined along with Trey Burke (knee), so the Frenchman could see his playing time fall once either or both of the injured players are cleared to return.
