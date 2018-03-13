Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Returns to reserve role
Ntilikina will return to a reserve role in Tuesday's tilt versus the Mavericks.
Ntilikina got consecutive starts at shooting guard while Courtney Lee (personal) missed two games. He then started a third straight game in Lee's return, but it looks like the team will go back to their usual rotation Tuesday. The rookie was unable to make much of an impact in his starting stint, and now figures to see his workload slightly reduced as a result of his return to the bench.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Expected to make third straight start•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Quiet in first career start Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will pick up spot start Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Plays 30 minutes Thursday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: In line for more minutes•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...