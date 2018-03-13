Ntilikina will return to a reserve role in Tuesday's tilt versus the Mavericks.

Ntilikina got consecutive starts at shooting guard while Courtney Lee (personal) missed two games. He then started a third straight game in Lee's return, but it looks like the team will go back to their usual rotation Tuesday. The rookie was unable to make much of an impact in his starting stint, and now figures to see his workload slightly reduced as a result of his return to the bench.