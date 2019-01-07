Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Ruled out Monday
Ntilikina (ankle) won't take the court for Monday's game against Portland, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Ntilikina has been walking around in a boot lately after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. He'll be sidelined for Monday's matchup, and his chances to play Tuesday in Golden State aren't looking good either.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...