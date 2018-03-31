Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Ruled out Saturday
Ntilikina (illness) is out for Saturday's contest against the Pistons, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Though there was some hope the rookie would be able to push through his illness, he's ultimately being forced out of action. In his stead, Trey Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay, Tim Hardaway and/or Damyean Dotson could see extra run. Ntilikina's next chance to take the floor arrives Tuesday against Orlando.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Sits out practice Friday, questionable Saturday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Efficient off bench Monday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Headed back to bench role•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Struggles mightily Sunday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Officially starting Sunday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...