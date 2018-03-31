Ntilikina (illness) is out for Saturday's contest against the Pistons, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Though there was some hope the rookie would be able to push through his illness, he's ultimately being forced out of action. In his stead, Trey Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay, Tim Hardaway and/or Damyean Dotson could see extra run. Ntilikina's next chance to take the floor arrives Tuesday against Orlando.