Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Ruled out Sunday
Ntilikina (groin) won't play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Ntilkina hasn't played since January but had hopes of returning for Sunday's game against the Lakers. The Knicks have no reason to rush him back and appear to be taking a cautious approach with the young point guard. It remains unclear exactly when Ntilkina will return to action for New York.
