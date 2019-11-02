Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 10 points in start
Ntilikina provided 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 37 minutes Friday against the Celtics.
Ntilikina played well in his first start of the season, managing to provide complimentary scoring while playing his usual hard-nosed defense. After playing just three total minutes over the Knicks' first three games of the year, Ntilikina's averaged 29.7 in his past three outings with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Dennis Smith (personal) out. It's difficult to say what Ntilikina's role will be once those two return, but his stretch of encouraging play indicates that his fantasy stock could be rising.
