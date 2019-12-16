Ntilikina recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Nuggets.

Ntilikina had one of his best games of the season as he eclipsed double figures for the sixth time on the year while tying a season-high with four swipes. The third-year French guard continues to struggle with his scoring consistency as he'd managed just 2.0 points over his previous four contests and is hitting just 38.2 percent of his looks on the season. Despite his incredible defensive potential, Ntilikina's fantasy value is weighed down by his poor offensive play as he's contributing just 6.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24.6 minutes per game this season.