Ntilikina had 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Spurs.

Ntilikina got a rare start Tuesday due to Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) being out, and the Frenchman made the most of it -- he only missed two shots from the field and was one of four Knicks that scored in double digits. Elfrid Payton is also out due to a hamstring injury, so Ntilikina has a good shot at remaining a starter in Thursday's game against the Pistons unless head coach Tom Thibodeau decides to give a start to rookie Immanuel Quickley, who scored 26 points off the bench in this game.