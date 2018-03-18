Ntilikina delivered 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 victory over Charlotte.

Ntilikina put up a career-high 15 points off the bench in Saturday's blowout victory. He continues to come off the bench, much to the bewilderment of both owners and fans. The coaching staff seems reluctant to free Ntilikina, confining him to a permanent backup role. His upside is limited unless he can force his way into the starting five, and today's performance could boost his chances.