Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 15 points off bench
Ntilikina delivered 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 victory over Charlotte.
Ntilikina put up a career-high 15 points off the bench in Saturday's blowout victory. He continues to come off the bench, much to the bewilderment of both owners and fans. The coaching staff seems reluctant to free Ntilikina, confining him to a permanent backup role. His upside is limited unless he can force his way into the starting five, and today's performance could boost his chances.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Returns to reserve role•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Expected to make third straight start•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Quiet in first career start Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will pick up spot start Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Plays 30 minutes Thursday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: In line for more minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...