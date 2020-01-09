Ntilikina totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-104 loss to Utah.

Ntilikina finished with a team-best +10, putting up double-digit scoring for just the seventh time this season. The Knicks are a mess right now and projecting their rotations is near impossible. Ntilikina has exceeded 20 minutes only three times in his last 11 games. Elfrid Payton appears to be the first choice point guard at the moment which leaves Ntilikina on the outside looking in.