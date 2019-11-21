Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 17 in Wednesday's loss
Ntilikina compiled 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the 76ers.
Ntilikina was extremely efficient as a scorer while falling one point shy of matching his career high, though he didn't contribute much in the other categories. He has logged at least 30 minutes in six of 10 games here in November, and with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) set to miss at least another week and a half Ntilikina will likely continue to earn lots of playing time for the rest of the month.
