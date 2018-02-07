Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores two points in Tuesday's loss
Ntilikina managed two points (1-3 FG) and two assists in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 loss to the Bucks.
Ntilikina played through knee and quad issues he sustained during Sunday's loss to the Hawks. However, he was not that effective, and he played sparingly while Jarrett Jack and Trey Burke ate up most of the minutes at point guard. With Kristaps Porzingis suffering a torn ACL, one would think that the Knicks will prioritize the development and health of Ntilikina going forward this season. Nevertheless, the rookie would probably still be pretty inconsistent even if he's afforded a more demanding role in the rotation.
