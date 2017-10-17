Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scrimmages Tuesday
Ntilikina (knee) took part in Tuesday's scrimmage and remains on pace to suit up for Thursday's season-opener against the Thunder, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Taking part in a full-contact, 5-on-5 scrimmage is a great sign for Ntilikina's availability Thursday. While it's still somewhat unknown how the Knicks' rotation will shake out, Ntilikina may be a rookie to keep an eye on this season. He's undoubtedly still raw, but his lanky 6-foot-5 frame and passing ability should make him a valuable asset to the team on both ends of the floor.
