Ntilikina finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 victory over Portland.

Ntilikina did an excellent job defending Damian Lillard, limiting him to just 11 points. Ntilikina certainly has the ability to be a lock-down defender; however, that does not always translate into fantasy production. The point guard rotation in New York is far from predictable making Ntilikina tough to roster outside of deeper formats.

