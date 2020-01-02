Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Season-high 10 assists
Ntilikina finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 victory over Portland.
Ntilikina did an excellent job defending Damian Lillard, limiting him to just 11 points. Ntilikina certainly has the ability to be a lock-down defender; however, that does not always translate into fantasy production. The point guard rotation in New York is far from predictable making Ntilikina tough to roster outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will be available•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Deemed questionable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Bumped from starting five•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will play Friday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: On track to play Friday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...