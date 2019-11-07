Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Season high scoring in loss
Ntilikina posted 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-2 FT), four assists, three blocks, one rebound and one steal in Wednesday's 122-102 loss to the Pistons.
In his third start of the season, Ntilikina played 39 minutes, his highest of the season, as a result of Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Dennis Smith (personal) both missing the game. The 21-year-old will likely slide back to the bench relatively soon, with both Payton and Smith not expected to miss extended time.
