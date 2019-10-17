Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Sees 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Ntilikina had two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 loss to the Hawks.
Ntilikina had been dealing with a groin injury but was healthy enough to give it a go in this one. He's still a work in progress on both ends, particularly offensively, but Ntilikina's defensive versatility could allow him to see minutes at multiple positions this season.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will return Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable for Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Done for rest of season•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Listed out Thursday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...