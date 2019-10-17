Ntilikina had two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 loss to the Hawks.

Ntilikina had been dealing with a groin injury but was healthy enough to give it a go in this one. He's still a work in progress on both ends, particularly offensively, but Ntilikina's defensive versatility could allow him to see minutes at multiple positions this season.