Ntilikina will come off the bench for Monday's preseason opener against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway are expected to draw the start in the backcourt Monday, which means Ntilikina will be relegated to a bench role. While preseason lineups don't necessarily guarantee those same players will start during the regular season, it's still noteworthy regarding which players get the first shot to work with the top unit. Look for Ntilikina to potentially battle for a starting role throughout the rest of the preseason, but at this point, Burke could have the early lead for the point guard job. Ntilikina started just 9-of-78 games as a rookie last year.