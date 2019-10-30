Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Set for large workload Wednesday
Coach David Fizdale said Ntilikina will play "a ton of minutes" Wednesday against the Magic, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
While Wayne Ellington and RJ Barrett are starting in the backcourt for the Knicks, Ntilikina is expected to see a heavy dosage of minutes with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Dennis Smith (personal) both unavailable. Ntilikina failed to do much across 22 minutes in Monday's game against the Bulls, going 0-for-6 from the field and finishing with two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers.
