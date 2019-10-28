Ntilikina will likely serve as the backup point guard Monday against the Bulls, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Dennis Smith is not expected to be available Monday due to a personal matter, so Ntilikina will be positioned as the No. 2 point guard behind veteran Elfrid Payton. Thus far, Ntilikina has only appeared in the Knicks' season-opener, in which he played just three minutes before logging DNP-CDs in the team's next two contests.