Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Set to see minutes Monday
Ntilikina will likely serve as the backup point guard Monday against the Bulls, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Dennis Smith is not expected to be available Monday due to a personal matter, so Ntilikina will be positioned as the No. 2 point guard behind veteran Elfrid Payton. Thus far, Ntilikina has only appeared in the Knicks' season-opener, in which he played just three minutes before logging DNP-CDs in the team's next two contests.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will not play Friday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Sees 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will return Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable for Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Done for rest of season•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...