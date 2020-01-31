Ntilikina (groin) is considered probable for Saturday's game at Indiana, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old didn't play Wednesday and was limited to three minutes Tuesday due to the groin issue, but it appears he'll be back in action versus the Pacers. Elfrid Payton is suspended for Saturday's contest, so Ntilikina figures to be in line for an increased role if able to play.