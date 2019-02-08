Ntilikina (groin) is expected to remain out until after the All-Star break, a source told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

When Ntilikina first suffered the groin injury Jan. 27, initial reports suggested the second-year guard would be sidelined for at least 1-to-2 weeks. With that period having since passed and no reports having surfaced indicating that Ntilikina is ready to resume practicing, it's not surprising that his return to action isn't considered imminent. The Frenchman now looks due to miss at least five more contests, providing the likes of Kadeem Allen, Damyean Dotson and Allonzo Trier with some added stability in the rotation.