Ntilikina (knee) was held out of Thursday's practice, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Ntilikina will be missing a second consecutive day of practice, which doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up for Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards. He can be considered highly questionable for that contest, though he does have exactly a week to make a full recovery ahead of next Thursday's regular-season opener. While Nitilikina was originally battling for a spot in the starting lineup at point guard, his recent absences likely mean he'll start off as a reserve in the backcourt.