Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Sits out practice Friday, questionable Saturday
Ntilikina missed practice Friday due to an illness and is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Pistons, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
The Knicks will wait until Saturday morning to update Ntilikina's status, but if he sits out, both Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay would be in line for increased minutes. Ntilikina played 24 minutes off the bench Wednesday in Philadelphia, finishing with three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3PT) and six rebounds.
