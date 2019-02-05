Ntilikina (groin) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Ntilikina has reached the short end of the 1-to-2-week timeline the Knicks estimated for his recovery from the strained groin, but there's no indication that his return to game action is imminent. It wouldn't be surprising if the Knicks held him out of each of their final five games before the All-Star break to ensure he opens the second half in optimal health.