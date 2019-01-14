Ntilikina (ankle) totaled eight points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 28 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 108-105 loss to the 76ers.

After missing the previous three games with the ankle issue, Ntilikina wasn't eased back into the rotation in his return, as the 28 minutes were his second-most since Nov. 20. Coach David Fizdale's rotations can be unpredictable from game to game, but for the time being, Ntilikina looks like the Knicks' top backup point guard. Trey Burke dropped out of the rotation Sunday with the Frenchman available.