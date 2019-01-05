Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Spotted in walking boot
Ntilikina (ankle) was seen in a walking boot in the locker room following Friday's 119-112 win over the Lakers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Ntilikina logged just one minute off the bench and finished with a rebound, turnover and foul before departing with a strained left ankle tendon. While it's possible the second-year guard was donning the walking boot merely for precautionary purposes, it puts his status in jeopardy for Monday's game in Portland nonetheless.
