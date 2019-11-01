Ntilikina (neck) will start at point guard against the Celtics on Friday, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Ntilikina appears to be good to go despite previous reports of a sore neck. With Dennis Smith (personal) and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) both out, Ntilikina will get an opportunity for increased minutes. He's yet to offer much offensively thus far in his career, but the Knicks like his matchup defensively on defense against Kemba Walker.