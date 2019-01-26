Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Starting Friday
Ntiikina will start at point guard Friday against the Nets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
With Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) out for at least two weeks, coach David Fizdale will turn to Ntilikina to join the starting five. In 14 prior starts this season, the sophomore is averaging 7.3 points, 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.1 minutes. If that's the level of production he has moving forward, fantasy owners can continue to avoid Ntikilina in the majority of formats.
