Ntilikina (illness) will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News reports.

Ntilikina was already cleared to play Tuesday after sitting out the last contest with an illness, but he'll now be elevated into the top unit. However, in four previous starts this season, Ntilikina has averaged just 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, so he's likely not someone to rely on in season-long leagues or DFS contests Tuesday.