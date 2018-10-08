Ntilikina will start at point guard for Monday's preseason outing versus the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday Sports reports.

Head coach David Fizdale recently reiterated that Ntilikina is still being considered for the top point guard job, so this backs up those claims. It marks Ntilikina's first start of the preseason and a strong showing could help his case in the competition. Still, Ntilikina's ability to play multiple positions also makes him a valuable bench piece, so there's certainly a chance the Knicks ultimately go with Trey Burke or Emmanuel Mudiay once the regular season arrives.