Ntilikina is starting Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Ntilikina will take on a starting role for the second time this season with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) unavailable. With Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) also out against Oklahoma City, Ntilikina and Immanuel Quickley should see plenty of run for the Knicks.
