Ntilikina (groin) will not play during Friday's summer league loser's bracket finale against the Pelicans, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Ntilikina's summer league will come to an end with him on the sidelines Friday. The second-year guard appeared in two games, totaling 22 points, 11 assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in 57 minutes.

