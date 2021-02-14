site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-frank-ntilikina-still-out-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Still out Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ntilikina (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Monday against the Hawks.
Ntilikina will miss another game due to the league's health and safety protocols. His next chance to return will be Wednesday against Orlando.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read