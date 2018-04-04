Ntilikina had two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 97-73 loss to the Magic.

After missing Saturday's showdown with the Pistons due to an illness, Ntilikina couldn't buy a bucket on offense in this one, and he finished with more turnovers (four) than dimes. With that being said, the rookie did draw a rare start, and could be in line to play a considerable role over the last four games of 2017-18.