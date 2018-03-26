Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Struggles mightily Sunday
Ntilikina collected two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 win over the Wizards.
Ntilikina was horrendous at shooting guard Sunday night, hitting just one shot all game and contributing next to nothing in other categories. The Knicks appear to be determined however to give their first-rounder an opportunity in a lost season, so he should continue to start and see opportunity going forward.
