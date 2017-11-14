Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Swipes career-high six steals in Monday's loss
Ntilikina notched seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six steals, three rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
Ntilikina continues to show impressive flashes, especially on the defensive end, as he swiped a new career high in takeaways. With that being said, Ntilikina has scored in double figures just once through 10 appearances, and fantasy owners shouldn't be expecting much outside of the assist and steal departments.
