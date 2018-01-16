Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Teases triple-double off bench Monday
Ntilikina scored 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-104 win over the Nets.
It was an impressive showing for the rookie, who produced his first career double-double and second game of the season with double-digit assists. Jarrett Jack has a hold of the starting point guard spot for the Knicks at the moment, but if Ntilikina keeps delivering as part of the second unit, he could make a push for Jack's job in the second half.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Near double-double off bench in loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 10 points in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Good to go Sunday vs. Magic•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable Sunday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Limited in Friday's practice•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out Wednesday night•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.