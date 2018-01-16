Ntilikina scored 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-104 win over the Nets.

It was an impressive showing for the rookie, who produced his first career double-double and second game of the season with double-digit assists. Jarrett Jack has a hold of the starting point guard spot for the Knicks at the moment, but if Ntilikina keeps delivering as part of the second unit, he could make a push for Jack's job in the second half.