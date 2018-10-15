Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Third-year options gets picked up
The Knicks exercised Ntilikina's $4.86 million third-year team option Monday, Barbara Barker of Newsday reports.
The decision was an easy one for the Knicks after the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft shined on the defensive end as a rookie. It's less certain if he'll realize his considerable upside on the other end of the court, but it's fair to expect him to take a step forward after he averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 assists and 0.6 three-pointers per game in 2017-18 while shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from distance. Coach David Fizdale hasn't disclosed his starting lineup for the season opener Wednesday against the Hawks, but Ntilikina should be the first backcourt option off the bench if he doesn't start at point guard over Trey Burke.
