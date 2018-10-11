Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: To come off bench Friday
Ntilikina will come off the bench during Friday's preseason finale against the Nets, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Ron Baker will get the opportunity to start Friday, pushing Ntilikina to the bench. There's still been no indication from coach David Fizdale whether or not Ntilikina will start during the regular season.
