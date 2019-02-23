Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: To remain sidelined Sunday
Ntilikina (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Spurs, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
A groin strain has kept Ntilikina on the sidelines since Jan. 28, but he is nearing a return. Now that he has been ruled out Sunday his next opportunity to return will be Tuesday''s matchup with the Magic.
