Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Turns ankle at Friday's practice
Ntilikina suffered what appears to be a "badly turned left ankle" during Friday's practice, Barbara Barker of Newsday reports.
This certainly isn't a good sign for the Knicks, who lack point guard depth, or Ntilikina, who is working his way back from a knee injury. More information should emerge on Ntilikina's injury as soon as team doctors get a look at him. If he misses time, Ramon Sessions, Ron Baker and Jarrett Jack are all candidates to see more run.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable Saturday vs. Pistons•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will play limited minutes Thursday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scrimmages Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Expects to play in Thursday's opener•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Remains limited at practice•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out Friday vs. Wizards•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....