Ntilikina suffered what appears to be a "badly turned left ankle" during Friday's practice, Barbara Barker of Newsday reports.

This certainly isn't a good sign for the Knicks, who lack point guard depth, or Ntilikina, who is working his way back from a knee injury. More information should emerge on Ntilikina's injury as soon as team doctors get a look at him. If he misses time, Ramon Sessions, Ron Baker and Jarrett Jack are all candidates to see more run.