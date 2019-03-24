Ntilikina departed Sunday's game against the Clippers with a groin injury and is not expected to return, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

While the Knicks are yet to provide details, this is clearly not a good sign for Ntilikina, who had missed nearly two months with a groin injury before making his return Friday against Denver. The second-year guard should be considered day-to-day until further notice. Prior to exiting, Ntilikina tallied one rebound and two turnovers in seven minutes of action.