Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Tweaks groin, doubtful to return
Ntilikina departed Sunday's game against the Clippers with a groin injury and is not expected to return, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
While the Knicks are yet to provide details, this is clearly not a good sign for Ntilikina, who had missed nearly two months with a groin injury before making his return Friday against Denver. The second-year guard should be considered day-to-day until further notice. Prior to exiting, Ntilikina tallied one rebound and two turnovers in seven minutes of action.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Hands out five assists in loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Good to go Friday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable vs. Nuggets•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Deemed questionable for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Cleared to practice•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.