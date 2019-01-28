Ntilikina isn't expected to travel with the team after suffering a groin injury Sunday against Miami, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Ntilikina is reportedly dealing with a tweaked groin, and the Knicks are expected to hold him back when the team travels to Charlotte for a one-game road trip. It's unclear as to when he could be cleared to return, but he figures to miss at least one contest while on the mend.