Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Upgraded to probable
Ntilikina (groin) is considered probable for Monday's game against Cleveland.
Ntilikina appears to be trending in the right direction. That said, he faced a similar situation ahead of Saturday's tilt with Indiana and was ultimately held out. Look for a final call on his status to be made in the run-up to tipoff.
