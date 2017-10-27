Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will be available Friday
Ntilikina (ankle) will be available for Friday's game against the Nets, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Ntilikina missed the Knicks' last two games with a sprained ankle, but after going through shootaround Friday he's been cleared to return to action. Coach Jeff Hornacek indicated that the team's medical staff will closely monitor the rookie, so it's unlikely that he sees an overly heavy workload in his first game back.
