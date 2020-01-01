Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will be available
Ntilikina will be available Wednesday against Portland, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
A sore groin slowed Ntilikina earlier in the week, but he hasn't missed any time, and he'll be available again Wednesday night.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Deemed questionable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Bumped from starting five•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will play Friday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: On track to play Friday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Posts dud in 18 minutes•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...