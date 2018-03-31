Ntilikina (illness) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt against Detroit, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

The rookie is dealing with an illness, though will presumably wait until the last minute to determine whether or not he's healthy enough to see the floor. If he ends up sidelined, Trey Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay, Tim Hardaway and Damyean Dotson are all candidates to see expanded roles.