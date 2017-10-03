Ntilikina will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Ntilikina has dealt with a groin injury of late, but has been cleared to play in Tuesday's opener. He's currently battling for a spot as the Knicks' starting point guard, though Ramon Sessions will get the first crack at the job by drawing the start Tuesday. It wouldn't be surprising if coach Jeff Hornacek ultimately gave both players a shot to work with the top unit at points throughout the preseason, so continue to monitor the competition until the regular season opener.