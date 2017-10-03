Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will come off bench in preseason opener
Ntilikina will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Ntilikina has dealt with a groin injury of late, but has been cleared to play in Tuesday's opener. He's currently battling for a spot as the Knicks' starting point guard, though Ramon Sessions will get the first crack at the job by drawing the start Tuesday. It wouldn't be surprising if coach Jeff Hornacek ultimately gave both players a shot to work with the top unit at points throughout the preseason, so continue to monitor the competition until the regular season opener.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will play in preseason opener•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Hampered by sore groin•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will compete for starting spot•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable for Wednesday's game•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Won't play Monday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...